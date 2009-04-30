Caliente Couture
Spanish beauty Penelope Cruz definitely knows how to heat things up on the French Riviera. The Oscar winner may have been hiding her sexy stems underneath this luxurious floral ball gown, but her cleavage was in full bloom at the Cannes Film Festival.
