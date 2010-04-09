Carey: I model my life on 'Home Alone'

By Brenda Rodriguez

Carey Mulligan can do no wrong in our book. This Brit has charmed us with her smarts, great acting and her boyfriend Shia LaBeouf isn't bad either. Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon, who co-stars with both Mulligan LaBeouf in "Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps," interviews the ingénue in the April issue of Interview magazine. Mulligan talks about her "nomadic" self, living in New York and how she and LaBeouf keep it low-key.

On her world:

"I think I model my life on 'Home Alone.' I want to have crazy fun and get into scrapes."