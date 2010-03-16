Carrie Underwood: I may be the luckiest girl

By Dana Flax

In the April issue of Allure (on stands March 23), Carrie Underwood shows off the down-home charm that led her to victory on "American Idol" a few years back (you know, in addition to those killer pipes). Check out some highlights from the issue, including what she has to say about her main man Mike Fisher and why she has panic attacks at Walmart.

On her guilty feelings surrounding her success:

"I think if anybody in my position felt like they deserved it, there'd be something wrong with them. Because going through 'Idol,' just that process, going to Hollywood and seeing all those people, there were beautiful women who were talented, and for some reason or another, they didn't make it and I did. I'm grateful, but I guess I'm a little guilty."