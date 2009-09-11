Week in Celeb-BING for Sept. 11
By Michelle Lanz
What celeb stories got the Interwebs all abuzz this week? We give you a breakdown and a search query to boot, so you can have the most updated info when you're talkin' gossip this weekend.
"Desperate Housewives" diva is a charity chick
Eva Longoria -- national spokeswoman for Padres Contra El Cancer, a nonprofit organization benefitting Latino children with cancer -- looked like a human wedding cake as she hosted the group's ninth annual fundraising gala held last night in Hollywood. Comedian George Lopez served as her right-hand funnyman, acting as the evening's master of ceremonies. On an off-topic point, both gave their blessings to Ellen DeGeneres as the new host of "American Idol."
