Week in Celeb-Bing for Sept. 4

By Michelle Lanz

So what were the biggest stories in the parallel celebuverse this week? We give you a breakdown and a search query to boot, so you can have the most updated info when you're talkin' gossip this weekend.

Mama Demi threatens to sue Perez Hilton over pics of her daughter

Demi Moore and Kirstie Alley (of all people) went on the offensive against blogger Perez Hilton after he posted a picture of Tallulah Belle Willis with some pretty revealing cleavage. Words like "lawsuit" and "pedophile" were thrown around ... on Twitter of course.

First of all, Demi should be embarrassed her 15-year-old daughter is wearing such a low-cut shirt in the first place, let alone caught out at a club to boot! Plus she doesn't have much of a case, and this is probably just going to make her look more like an unfit mother. And Kirstie Alley needs to stick a hoagie in it and mind her business.