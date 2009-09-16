Celeb Inc.: Celebrity Fashion Lines

By Dana Flax

Hear ye, fashionistas! Seeing as the fabulous murmurs from New York Fashion Week have piqued our interest in all things positively smaaashing, we thought we'd present to you this handy dandy guide to the celebrity fashion lines infiltrating runways -- or airwaves -- this season. Because we know you have discerning taste (especially in celebrity Web sites).

Updates on the scraggly-pixie fashion line! Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen's now 2-year-old fashion label The Row is expanding by launching a men's collection this fall. Featuring the Olsens' signature "downtown caj" style, the twins boast of their "perfect" basics, like cashmere hoodies and (duh) flannels. And, really, I challenge you to find anyone who doesn't like basics. Or perfection.