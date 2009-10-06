Celebritot Superlatives

By Melissa Hunter

Most Likely to Follow in Her Mother's Footsteps: Violet Affleck

Probably the most photographed celeb spawn under the age of 5, Violet seems to be a natural for the camera. Living in front of it her whole life probably saves the family years of acting for the camera classes.

And considering how much the girl looks like her mom Jen Garner, I imagine there will be little in her way of getting her on national TV in the near term. Her dad, Ben Affleck, started in the biz when he was a pre-teen, so the 'rents have very little cause for push-back. I sincerely hope they revamp her mom's old show to make a "Tiny Tot Alias."