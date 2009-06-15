NBA All-Stars
Celebrities and sporting events don't always go together. That is, unless the team in question is the Los Angeles Lakers. Here are a few celebs who channeled their inner jock and made the Lakers' road to the NBA finals a star-gazers' dream.
Kim Kardashian and Reggie Bush arrived arm-in-arm to the Lakers playoff game at the Staples Center back on May 27.
