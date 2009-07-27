Celebrity Birthdays

Celebrity Birthdays for the Week of July 27

By Cindy Joung

Alex Rodriguez turns 34 on July 27. Hoping you get to third base and beyond this season ... in the game of baseball, that is, not the game of love. But while we're on the subject of love, hope you've upgraded to a full coverage policy.

