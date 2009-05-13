Celebrity Cocktails
By Melissa Hunter
Please enjoy Wonderwall's exclusive recipes for enjoying your favorite stars, straight up or on the rocks.
The Foxtail: In a blender, pour the undying love for Brian Austin Green over the crushed dreams of every man in America. Add in tattoo ink, pink lingerie, and a shredded birth certificate (or anything that identifies your real age). Pour into a skinny, but paradoxically curvy glass. Garnish with as many half-naked magazine covers as you can find. Drink seven of them, dance on the bar, then demand to be taken seriously.
By Melissa Hunter
Please enjoy Wonderwall's exclusive recipes for enjoying your favorite stars, straight up or on the rocks.
The Foxtail: In a blender, pour the undying love for Brian Austin Green over the crushed dreams of every man in America. Add in tattoo ink, pink lingerie, and a shredded birth certificate (or anything that identifies your real age). Pour into a skinny, but paradoxically curvy glass. Garnish with as many half-naked magazine covers as you can find. Drink seven of them, dance on the bar, then demand to be taken seriously.