The Most GPS-Friendly Celebrities
By Michelle Lanz
Last week, Bob Dylan announced he was in talks with two car manufacturers about a deal to lend his famous voice to their in-car navigation i.e. GPS systems. Don't get me wrong, the man is a legend and all, but with his trademark mumble he's probably the last person who should be giving driving directions.
So which pop culture voices would be better at guiding the public to and from their various destinations?
