Celebrity Shopping Guide

These days, celebrities gauge their success not by awards or ratings, but by product sales. In case you've been dying for a celeb-endorsed purse, jumpsuit, perfume, alcohol or, um, stripper pole, Wonderwall has got it here for you!

Gisele Bundchen has launched a flip-flop line with the shoe company Ipanema. Something tells us that Gisele's flip-flops aren't gonna make us feel like world-class supermodels. Ten-inch spike heels would be a start.