Celebrity Shopping Guide for Aug. 20

By Melissa Hunter

Teaming up with Macy's, Tori Spelling is launching a new line of (wait for it) Q-Tips. *Sigh* Sometimes celebrities just write the jokes for us. Tori should really get a commission on this item. But these Q-Tips are no ordinary Q-Tips. Actually, wait, they are in fact ordinary Q-Tips. They just come in a pretty little box.

Tori is pictured here using a Q-Tip for, well, unclear purposes. Usually (for a lady) these little cotton swabs-on-a-stick are used to take makeup off... which I don't really imagine Tori ever doing. In fact, her makeup may be tattooed on. But, you know, this would be a great gift: Just put it in a box, and inside will be a box, and inside that will be Q-Tips!! Perfect present for the whole family.