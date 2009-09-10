Celebs Get Schooled

By Michelle Lanz

Class was in session at the Paramount lot on Wednesday for the "Get Schooled" conference and premiere of the TV special "Get Schooled: You Have the Right." Founded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the group aims to help at-risk youth make it college and beyond. by the looks of the famous faces who turned out to hear Bill Gates, Stephen Colbert and Ariana Huffington speak, celebs are passionate about ensuring that kids stay in school.

A very pregnant Heidi Klum and husband Seal showed their pretty faces as they made their way into the auditorium. No wonder these lovebirds are passionate about education. They have a mini classroom at home with kids Leni, Henry, Johan and a fourth due in just six weeks.