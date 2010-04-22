Celebs Gone Viral: Webby Nominees

By Dana Flax

Guess what?! Wonderwall was nominated for (notjustone) two Webby Awards! And, after self-congratulating sufficiently, we thought we'd give props to our fellow nominees by showcasing their hilariously amazing content in this week's Celebs Gone Viral. Check it out, and then don't forget to vote for Wonderwall here!

Buffy Slays Pansy 'Twilight' Vamp

Maybe it's 'cause we're children of the '90s, but whenever we see "Twilight," we can't help but think, "needs more Buffy." In this mash-up vid, Buffy the Vampire Slayer meets Edward Cullen, and thankfully doesn't put up with his pansy business. Slay him, sister. (Rebellious Pixels)