Celebs Gone Viral for Aug. 12
By Dana Flax
Sometimes celebrity stories, especially those of the wacky variety, happen to fall through the cracks of the mainstream media. That's why we've partnered with Buzzfeed to show you all the juicy gems that have gone viral, and, trust us, you really need to see.
Whoa. Who's that reporting from the 1984 International Teddy Bear Convention? Why, it's Keanu Reeves! That's right, someone paid Keanu Reeves to be a reporter, because we all know how, like, totally articulate and verbose he is. If for nothing else, check it out to see Keanu start up a conversation (and a fistfight) with a stuffed animal, completely unprovoked.
