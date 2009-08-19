Celebs Gone Viral for Aug. 19

By Melissa Hunter

This is what happens when meta TV goes awry. Jamie-Lynn Sigler has been playing herself on "Entourage" where she dates Turtle, played by Jerry Ferrara, who she also happens to date in real life.

So when an ABC reporter (who apparently didn't do so much as a Google search for Jamie-Lynn) asked her whether or not a "beautiful woman" like her would date a "fat dude" in real life, the results were high-larious. The vid goes on for a full minute before he finds out she's dating Jerry. Jamie answers him gracefully, though she's probably got her PR rationale of her relationship memorized at this point.