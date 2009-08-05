Celebs Gone Viral for August 4
By Saryn Chorney
Perhaps inspired by all the '90s reunion news this week, Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan recently partied together at L.A.'s Gaano Star Jazz Club like it was 2007 -- and Buzzfeed has the evidence. The last time these knuckleheads went clubbing, Britney wore a pink wig, Lindsay still liked dudes, and Paris Hilton was behind the wheel. This time, Brit was in stable long-and-blond mode. However, we expect to see LiLo camped out on her stoop at 3a.m. in the near future.
