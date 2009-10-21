Celebs Gone Viral for Oct. 21
By Alex Blagg
Buzzfeed brings us the latest from the celebrity viral meme machine:
Lindsay Lohan and her ghost of celebrity future, Donatella Versace, teach us a pretty terrifying lesson about the realities of famous lady aging. Beware: Clicking this link may result in discomfort around your eye and brain areas.
