Celebs Gone Viral

Celebs Gone Viral for Oct. 28

DAMIAN DOVARGANES / Invision/AP 1 / 8

By Alex Blagg

You put a celebrity in front of a computer with an Internet connection and magical things just might happen. Here's the week's best celeb-related viral buzz.

Did Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger leave a very foul-mouthed message hidden in a formal letter to the California State Assembly? You be the judge! (Warning: offensive language.)

Up Next
DAMIAN DOVARGANES / Invision/AP 1 / 8

By Alex Blagg

You put a celebrity in front of a computer with an Internet connection and magical things just might happen. Here's the week's best celeb-related viral buzz.

Did Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger leave a very foul-mouthed message hidden in a formal letter to the California State Assembly? You be the judge! (Warning: offensive language.)

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries