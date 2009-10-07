Celebs Gone Viral for Oct. 7

By Saryn Chorney

LOL. WTF. OMG. Check out which celebrity memes are burning up the Interwebs like an e-wildfire this week.

People always say that Hollywood is just like high school, and immature celeb feuds (especially ones between teen stars) are probably the best example. This week, Frances Bean Cobain proved that the crab apple doesn't fall far from the crazy tree when she posted a Twitter rant, er, "Open Letter" to Ali Lohan. We'd like to enlist the PTA to rule on this dispute, but we're pretty sure both girls are homeschooled.