Celebs Gone Viral for Sept. 2

By Saryn Chorney

LOL. OMG. WTF. Check out the craziest celeb videos, pics and stories currently spreading like an e-wildfire across the Internet.

The economy's in a bad state these days, so beloved humanitarian Pete Wentz is giving back to his community by hiring a slew of new staff members. The position of pants keeper-upper was just filled, but professional nose-picker and doppelganger/Ashlee sounding board are still available. Apply now!