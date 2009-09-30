Celebs Gone Viral for Sept. 30

By Saryn Chorney

OMG. WTF. LOL. Buzzfeed tells us which celeb memes hit the e-jackpot this week.

Nobody enjoys a kiddie temper tantrum -- unless that kiddie happens to be the offspring of celebrities. Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale must be schooling their son Kingston about the dangers of strangers with cameras. "I'm gonna bite your butt off!" he recently threatened the paparazzi following him. Bite hard, youngin'!

These TMZ staffers may be laughing now, but when little Kingston hits puberty, heads are gonna roll -- big time.