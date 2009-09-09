Geek Chic: Celebs Gone Viral for Sept. 9

By Melissa Hunter

LOL. OMG. WTF. DIY. Okay, so maybe that last one doesn't correlate, but check out the craziest celeb videos, pics and stories currently spreading like an e-wildfire around the Interwebs.

Kathy Griffin may be late to the Kate Gosselin wig meme party, but she rocks the hairstyle like no other comedian. She sported the 'do in a skit for "Jimmy Kimmel" and I must say, the resemblance is striking. This may be one of many wacky stunts, but it may very well land her the leading role in the inevitable vomit-inducing "Jon & Kate" biopic.