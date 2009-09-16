Celebs Gone Viral Sept. 16
By Michelle Lanz
Like, OMG, WTF? Celebrities do the craziest things ... online. Check out which stars raised eyebrows and click rates across the Interwebs this week.
It's amazing how a little facial hair in the wrong place can turn down a hunk like Daniel Craig's sex appeal to a lukewarm 2. The usually clean-shaven actor was spotted around New York City sporting a very 1970s-cop-like full moustache. But don't worry, ladies, it's just for a role in the play "A Steady Rain," which is currently running on Broadway and also stars Hugh Jackman. Phew.
