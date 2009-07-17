Celebs React to Emmy Nominations
"Being asked to host the show: terrific. Getting a third nomination: fantastic. Having the ability to scribble my name in the envelope backstage when no one is looking? Priceless." -- Emmy host Neil Patrick Harris, on being nominated for his work in "How I Met Your Mother"
