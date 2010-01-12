Channing Tatum: "I'd get depressed"

By Brenda Rodriguez

Marriage suits 29-year-old action hero Channing Tatum. His new wife, actress Jenna Dewan, is one lucky lady: He's modest, decent and super hot. He recently settled into a cozy new Los Angeles home (the first house he's ever owned) with his family that includes two dogs and opened up to Details about his days as a male stripper, depression and a "private" burn accident.

On burning his "package" (yes, down there):

"It was the most painful thing I have ever experienced in my life ... I've been to the hospital, gotten stitches, had broken fingers and toes. But this was a suffocating kind of pain."

