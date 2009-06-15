Christian Bale Retrospective

At 35, Christian Bale is already regarded as one of the most talented and versatile contemporary actors. Bale has embodied a range of characters throughout his career, starring in epics and cult classics alike. While a certain *ahem* viral audio file has overshadowed some of his recent work, we'd like to think that his dedication to exploring the dark side of a role is actually admirable. With his most recent performance in "Public Enemies" opposite Johnny Depp hitting theaters on July 1st, we take a look back at the many faces of Christian Bale.