Comedy Queens
Sure, they make us laugh. But Tinseltown's queens of comedy -- especially Anna Faris -- are also killing it on the red carpet. Their sophisticated beauty looks inspire nods of approval, not giggles. What's their secret? Keeping things natural or classic -- and never letting a look upstage a good zinger.
Click through to check out chichi looks from some glam girls who make us guffaw.
