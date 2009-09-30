"Dancing" ladies reveal their diet secrets

by Michelle Lanz

From the looks of her bangin' new bod, "Dancing With the Stars" has been the best weight-loss plan ever for Kelly Osbourne. The 5-foot-3 star tells Life & Style that she lost 14 pounds in the first six weeks of rehearsals and has since lost even more inches.

"I do five hours of rehearsals a day -- sometimes even six," she said. "My body is completely changing," she says. "I'm getting really small in places where I've never been that small before!"

Way to go, tiny dancer. Let's check in with some of her hot-steppin' co-stars.

