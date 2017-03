Danny Glover arrives at the 40th NAACP Image Awards on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2009,in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg)

Where Was Jay?

Up Next

Up Next Where Was Jay?

Danny Glover arrives at the 40th NAACP Image Awards on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2009,in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg)

WONDERWALL requires Javascript make sure to enable it in your browser