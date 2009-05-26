Dazzling Blondes

Take a look at the latest crop of up-and-coming starlets and you're bound to notice a theme: blond hair. Here are just a few members of Hollywood's flaxen mafia.

Blake Lively got her start in "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants," but she's probably better known her role as Serena van der Woodsen on "Gossip Girl." On the red carpet, Blake's long blond hair has become something of a trademark. It's definitely earned her some attention. Not only is "Gossip Girl" a teen obsession, Blake was recently named one of Glamour magazine's "50 Most Glamorous" women of 2009.