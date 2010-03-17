Demi: "Cougar has become so distasteful"

By Brenda Rodriguez

There is one thing Demi Moore doesn't like to be called: a cougar. She prefers puma and is relishing her life with much younger hubby Ashton Kutcher. She opens up in the April issue of Harper's Bazaar about her main squeeze, Twitter and her new film "The Joneses."

On her courtship with Ashton Kutcher:

"I knew it had the potential to be something special right away. It was like meeting somebody that I've just known where you just recognize one another. It was so disproportionate, the level of emotion we were experiencing to the time we had spent together. But when you don't know someone, you can't just jump and say 'I love you' ... We used to end our calls or e-mails with 'And everything we don't say.' It just seemed too much, too soon."