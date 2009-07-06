By Melissa Hunter and Jen Jones

The Fourth of July is a day filled with age-old traditions, from barbequing with your loved ones to sitting on a blanket watching the fireworks -- and, of course, Diddy's White Party. While the party normally takes place in the Hamptons, the rapper migrated west this year to party with his L.A. celeb contingency. Fundraising for Malaria No More , the party brought out a host of stars, and along with them, the requisite patriotic debauchery.

Wonderwall was there and caught up with the white-clad stars in attendance. When we asked Diddy why he moved the party out West this year, he replied, "You know, I'm out here in L.A. making movies. I'm here to stay. I've got a lot of friends out here, and it's all about Malaria No More."