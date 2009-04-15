Double Threats
It's hard enough to make it in Hollywood as a songstress or a silver-screen star. To make it as both requires steely determination, talent to spare and a unique beauty that radiates from the inside out. Mandy Moore has managed to break through in both industries. Check out more of Tinseltown's most potent double-threats.
