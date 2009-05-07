Double Trouble

By Saryn Chorney

Whether they're best friends or mortal enemies, pop culture has a long, richly colored history of teaming up blonde and brunette dream duos. Let's check out a few of our favorite -- and hottest -- hair pairs on the big and small screens, shall we?

Like many blondes and brunettes before their "Gossip Girl" times, Serena van der Woodsen (Blake Lively) and Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester) have a stormy past. The relationship between this elite twosome is best described as "friendly frenemies" on the show, but in real life, we hear the gals are true besties. Rumor has it they even share a hair brush.