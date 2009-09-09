Drew Barrymore and Ellen Page's Lovefest

By Michelle Lanz

There's a hot new couple in town. A couple of besties, that is. Drew Barrymore and Ellen Page candidly talk in the October issue of Marie Claire about how they grew mega close while filming the new roller derby movie "Whip It." Despite their span in age (Drew is 34, Ellen is 22) these two chaos sisters have continued their bond well after the cameras stopped rolling.

Drew on her platonic love affair with Ellen:

"We both started almost crying at the Marie Claire cover shoot when we were listening to Kings of Leon [sings] 'Use somebody. Someone like youuuuu.' It makes you emotional, you know? You're just standing there doing a shoot with someone you love, celebrating this thing that you shared."

