Earth Girls
When it comes to promoting green causes, these A-list beauties get an A+. But they also know a thing or two about red -carpets, that is. Chic and polished, this eco-friendly crowd - including uber-elegant Natalie Portman always looks picture-perfect.
When it comes to promoting green causes, these A-list beauties get an A+. But they also know a thing or two about red -carpets, that is. Chic and polished, this eco-friendly crowd - including uber-elegant Natalie Portman always looks picture-perfect.