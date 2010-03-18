Ellen "Went to 26" Size Jeans While Pregnant

By Brenda Rodriguez

Paging Dr. Grey! Ellen Pompeo is loving her sixth season of "Grey's Anatomy," so much so that she even scratched maternity leave six months ago when she gave birth to daughter, Stella. The actress opens up to SELF magazine, on newsstands March 23, about pregnant weight and always telling it like it is.

On not taking much maternity leave:

"A lot of people couldn't understand why I wouldn't take my maternity leave. [She took four weeks off.] I make a good living, but I won't always be make this kind of money. I felt I needed to work while I had the opportunity."

RELATED: See behind-the-scenes of Ellen's cover shoot