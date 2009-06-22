Emma Watson Grows Up

For die-hard "Harry Potter" fans, Emma Watson may be inseparable from her witchy character, Hermione Granger. But the 19-year-old actress has done a lot of growing up since "Harry Potter" first made her a star, and now -- with the series' latest installment ready to premiere -- she's thinking about the future. In the latest issue of Teen Vogue , available on newsstands July 1, the "self-possessed" young Emma uses an English country manor as her catwalk, and opens up about dodging the paparazzi, finding her personal style, and why she's willing to trade Hollywood for higher education.

More Emma Photos + A Behind-the-Scenes Slideshow

On paparazzi intrusions at her birthday party:

"The worst thing was that they laid down on the pavement and took pictures up my skirt. Now I'm going to wear cycling shorts whenever I get out of cars."