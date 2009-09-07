Emmy Nominee: Jessica Lange

Grey Gardens, 2009

Adding yet another layer onto the ongoing Jackie O fascination, "Grey Gardens" chronicles the little-known lives of her eccentric Bouvier relatives in the Hamptons. Playing "Big Edie" to Drew Barrymore's "Little Edie" is Jessica Lange, and in keeping with Hollywood's "prosthetics attract prizes" mentality, both Lange and Barrymore have garnered Emmy nods for their work in the hit HBO miniseries. (Both actresses sported false noses, teeth, contact lenses, and other alterations throughout filming.)

Of course, Lange's turn in "Grey Gardens" is just one in a long list of memorable roles spanning her 33-year career. Take a click through memory lane and see for yourself.