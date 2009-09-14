Emmy Nominee: Julia Louis-Dreyfus

With "The New Adventures of Old Christine," Julia Louis-Dreyfus definitively breaks "the 'Seinfeld' curse," which seemed to relegate the '90s sitcom's stars permanently to that decade. But as the title character of "Old Christine," Christine Campbell, Louis-Dreyfus has further cemented herself as one of the top American comedic actresses of our time. As Old Christine, she's a single mom who remains best friends with her ex, while her ex dates a younger woman with the same name as her, "New Christine." As she struggles to balance her ex, her brother, her best friend "Barb" (played by Wanda Sykes), Louis-Dreyfus makes us laugh … and wince.

Emmy voters seem to agree. Louis-Dreyfus is nominated for the fourth year in a row as Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, which she won in 2006. Add to that her previous Supporting Actress Emmy win and seven nominations for playing the neurotic but endearing Elaine Benes on "Seinfeld," and well, "Get out!" Let's look back on the tics, faces, jokes and dances of the actress who's eyeing another possible win come Sept. 20.

