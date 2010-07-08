2010 Emmy Nominees React

By Rebecca Silverstein

While we'll admit that we're pretty devastated that "Parenthood" got shafted this morning (hello: Mae Whitman? Peter Krause?), we're so excited for Betty White, the cast of "Glee" and the rest of this year's Emmy nominees. See what the stars are saying!

"The ceremony is on my birthday, so it's like the best birthday present in the entire world. ... What a great birthday party. I think last year mine was at a sushi restaurant or something." -- Lea Michele, who plays the high-strung Rachel Berry on "Glee," on her breakout nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series