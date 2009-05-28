Evangeline Lilly No Angelina Jolie Wannabe

By Saryn Chorney

In the new issue of Women's Health, Evangeline Lilly opens up about a variety of topics. Perhaps most shockingly, the "Lost" star says she could've been the next Angelina Jolie -- if she wanted to. And she doesn't. Seriously!

"I haven't picked up on the opportunity to become a big movie star ... I'm not full of s---, and this is who I really am. My producer Bryan Burk is always like, 'My God, the opportunities you have!' It frustrates him that they've given me this chance to become the next Angelina Jolie [and I haven't gone after it]. Sure, I'd love to be her, but just the [humanitarian] side."

Angelina Jolie. Evangeline Lilly. Well, their names are similar, and they're both pretty with really long hair. Read on and click through the photos, then decide for yourself, folks.