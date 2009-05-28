Evangeline Lilly No Angelina Jolie Wannabe
By Saryn Chorney
In the new issue of Women's Health, Evangeline Lilly opens up about a variety of topics. Perhaps most shockingly, the "Lost" star says she could've been the next Angelina Jolie -- if she wanted to. And she doesn't. Seriously!
"I haven't picked up on the opportunity to become a big movie star ... I'm not full of s---, and this is who I really am. My producer Bryan Burk is always like, 'My God, the opportunities you have!' It frustrates him that they've given me this chance to become the next Angelina Jolie [and I haven't gone after it]. Sure, I'd love to be her, but just the [humanitarian] side."
Angelina Jolie. Evangeline Lilly. Well, their names are similar, and they're both pretty with really long hair. Read on and click through the photos, then decide for yourself, folks.
By Saryn Chorney
In the new issue of Women's Health, Evangeline Lilly opens up about a variety of topics. Perhaps most shockingly, the "Lost" star says she could've been the next Angelina Jolie -- if she wanted to. And she doesn't. Seriously!
"I haven't picked up on the opportunity to become a big movie star ... I'm not full of s---, and this is who I really am. My producer Bryan Burk is always like, 'My God, the opportunities you have!' It frustrates him that they've given me this chance to become the next Angelina Jolie [and I haven't gone after it]. Sure, I'd love to be her, but just the [humanitarian] side."
Angelina Jolie. Evangeline Lilly. Well, their names are similar, and they're both pretty with really long hair. Read on and click through the photos, then decide for yourself, folks.