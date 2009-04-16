Face Forward
Hollywood starlets are required to look their best when they hit the red carpet - it's part of the job. And they usually employ a team of glamour experts to get them looking ultra-gorgeous. But only the chicest, most covetable beauty looks gain entry into our Best Beauty Looks of the Week list. Click through to check out the beauty aces who came out on top this week.
Hollywood starlets are required to look their best when they hit the red carpet - it's part of the job. And they usually employ a team of glamour experts to get them looking ultra-gorgeous. But only the chicest, most covetable beauty looks gain entry into our Best Beauty Looks of the Week list. Click through to check out the beauty aces who came out on top this week.