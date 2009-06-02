Fashion Fistbumps for June 2
By Melissa Hunter
The MTV Movie Awards show is like the "fun aunt" of awards shows, so it's only natural that stars got a little zany with their outfits for this red carpet. Here are a few stars who warranted a Fashion Fistbump for their standout styles.
Kristen Stewart rocks a gothic red minidress to be in festive "Twilight" spirit, and pairs it with some beat-up Converse to keep in line with her "over it" spirit.
