Fashion Fistbumps for June 2

By Melissa Hunter

The MTV Movie Awards show is like the "fun aunt" of awards shows, so it's only natural that stars got a little zany with their outfits for this red carpet. Here are a few stars who warranted a Fashion Fistbump for their standout styles.

Kristen Stewart rocks a gothic red minidress to be in festive "Twilight" spirit, and pairs it with some beat-up Converse to keep in line with her "over it" spirit.