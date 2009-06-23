Fashion Fistbumps for the Week of June 22

By Paige Ferrari

Celebrities. Why are they so good at putting on clothes? Here at Wonderwall, we ponder this question every week. That's why we offer "Fashion Fistbumps," our little way of congratulating Hollywood's fearless, stylin' elite.

Take Katy Perry, for instance, who is doing her part to bring the pink, crushed velvet smoking jacket back into style. Pairs well with stretchy pants in animal prints. Perfect for those "dress Jazzercise" occasions.