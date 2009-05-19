Fashion Fistbumps of the Week
By Paige Ferrari
Some celebs are so good putting clothes on that we can't resist the urge to give them a big Fashion Fistbump for having such awesome style. Here are this week's winners.
The best part about being Drew Barrymore? Donning hypercolor pants without fear or shame.
