Fashion Forensics for Oct. 9

By Saryn Chorney

When you just need to know every freakin' last detail of the latest designer celeb looks, Wonderwall's fashion forensics technicians provide the intel on who wore what when -- and where to find it for way less.

Rihanna rocked the Chanel Pret a Porter show at Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 6 dressed in a fash-tastic amalgamation of uptown Chanel couture (the high waisted tweed skirt, the muff... yes, I said muff) and downtown '80s girl gear (the Madonna bustier, the Mr. T necklaces). In case you hadn't heard, piles of chains (Chanel here, natch) and statement necklaces are the "it" accessory of the season. I pity the fool who doesn't believe me and RiRi.

Get the look:

Necklace: Cara Couture Multi Strand Chain Necklace, $98

Top: Felina 'Tricia' Bustier, $36.90

Skirt: SoCa St. John Basketweave Knit Tweed Pencil Skirt, $395