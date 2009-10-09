Fashion Forensics for Oct. 9
By Saryn Chorney
When you just need to know every freakin' last detail of the latest designer celeb looks, Wonderwall's fashion forensics technicians provide the intel on who wore what when -- and where to find it for way less.
Rihanna rocked the Chanel Pret a Porter show at Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 6 dressed in a fash-tastic amalgamation of uptown Chanel couture (the high waisted tweed skirt, the muff... yes, I said muff) and downtown '80s girl gear (the Madonna bustier, the Mr. T necklaces). In case you hadn't heard, piles of chains (Chanel here, natch) and statement necklaces are the "it" accessory of the season. I pity the fool who doesn't believe me and RiRi.
Get the look:
Necklace: Cara Couture Multi Strand Chain Necklace, $98
Top: Felina 'Tricia' Bustier, $36.90
Skirt: SoCa St. John Basketweave Knit Tweed Pencil Skirt, $395
