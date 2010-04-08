Fergie Says Being Called 'Fugly' Was Hurtful

By Brenda Rodriguez

Fergie isn't made out of stone. So be careful when you call the girl "fugly" because it's not easy looking red carpet-ready all the time. The singer/actress opens up in the new issue of Elle magazine (hits newsstands April 14) about the name-calling, staying away from sweets and her marriage to actor, Josh Duhamel.

On curbing her appetite:

"I'm not going to lie: There are times I play mind tricks on myself, like that the french fries are poison. With desserts, I'll let myself have just one bite, but I'll look like a freak when I'm eating it, like when I did Duncan Hines commercials as a kid, just savoring every morsel."